Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police generic
Police generic
News

Pair arrested for alleged drug possession after home raided

Aisling Brennan
10th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been arrested for alleged drug possession after their Ballina home was raided by police.

Police attached to Richmond Police District Target Action Group and the Operations Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home in Swift Street, Ballina.

Police will allege an amount of drugs and property were seized.

A 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

They will both face Ballina Local Court on August 12.

ballina crime ballina local court drug possession richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Walking your pooch more often? Remember to follow the rules

        premium_icon Walking your pooch more often? Remember to follow the rules

        News BALLINA council has issued 17 penalty infringement notices regarding dogs so far in 2020.

        Business reopening a relief for local artists

        premium_icon Business reopening a relief for local artists

        News BALLINA’S Creative Artisans Gallery is open again after six weeks.

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but...

        HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        premium_icon HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        News PROPERTIES have been sold after just a couple of weeks on the market.