Menu
Login
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges Troy Kippen
News

Paget business employee faces court for $1.7 million fraud

Troy Kippen
by
7th Feb 2018 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was waiting to whisk Brenda Leanne Macklin away from Mackay Magistrates Court today after she appeared for allegedly forging invoices over four years while working for All Metal Solutions at Paget.

Ms Macklin is accused of forging invoices between 30 January 2013 and 23 December 2016.

Police say the alleged forgery led to Ms Macklin receiving about $1.7 million.

Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow.
Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow. Troy Kippen

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Ms Macklin was facing court for dishonestly obtaining money from her employer to herself.

The court heard that while employed for All Metal Solutions she forged invoices.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7 for mention.

all metal solutions brenda leanne macklin fraud mackay court mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies THE franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today with sold out screenings.

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Local Partners