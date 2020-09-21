Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Paedophile sentence anger continues

by Blair Richards
21st Sep 2020 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A SMALL gathering was held outside Glenorchy's Dominic College on Sunday in protest over a sentence given to a paedophile former teacher.

On September 9, Peter John O'Neill - a former teacher at Dominic College, Burnie High School, and St Virgil's College - avoided a custodial prison sentence for historical child sex offences due to the massive cost and challenge in medically extraditing him from Canberra.

 

Protesters after Peter John O'Neill avoided a custodial prison sentence for historical child sex offences outside Dominic College, Glenorchy. Picture: CHRIS KIDD
Protesters after Peter John O'Neill avoided a custodial prison sentence for historical child sex offences outside Dominic College, Glenorchy. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

 

The 140kg 61-year-old suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain, and difficulty breathing.

As of Sunday night more than 20,500 people had signed a petition created by ex-Dominic student Rachel Grgurevic urging the Department of Public Prosecution to appeal against the sentence and to make arrangements for O'Neill to be extradited back to the Hobart.

Ms Grgurevic said a protest held outside the school on Sunday was attended by former students and a couple of teachers from other schools.

letterspromo

Ms Grgurevic said she would be requesting a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions to discuss the case.

O'Neill was sentenced to five years in prison, wholly suspended, on condition he not commit another jailable offence for 10 years.

Sentencing O'Neill, Chief Justice Blow said although O'Neill deserved to spend a long time in prison, there was no realistic prospect of him being returned to Tasmania, so imposing a prison sentence would be "pointless."

blair.richards@news.com.au

Originally published as Paedophile sentence anger continues

More Stories

Show More
crime justice obesity police sentence tasmania victims

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Premium Content Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Basketball Talented rosters flourish on courts of new Grafton PCYC venue.

        PHOTOS: North Coast Shield Basketball at Grafton

        Premium Content PHOTOS: North Coast Shield Basketball at Grafton

        Basketball North Coast Shield Under-14 Division One action at PCYC Grafton

        Popular Tweed Coast cafe reinvents itself with new menu

        Premium Content Popular Tweed Coast cafe reinvents itself with new menu

        News RIPPLES Cafe celebrates eighth birthday with a creative new menu for patrons.

        PHOTOS: South Lismore scores grand final spot

        Premium Content PHOTOS: South Lismore scores grand final spot

        News THE two North Coast teams went up against each other on Friday night.