Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

POLICE: Two suspicious packages of an unknown white substance have washed up on two Bundaberg beaches. Frances Klein

QUEENSLAND Police Service are seeking public assistance after two parcels of white powder were located washed up on beaches recently in the Bundaberg area.

Members of the public contacted police after discovering two separate one-kilogram packages containing a powdery substance at Elliott Heads on December 21 and Mon Repos on yesterday.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins of the Wide Bay Burnett District said police are now seeking further information from the public over concerns the contents of these packages could become a health risk if handled by the finder.

"Any further information we can get from the public may help us establish the locations of further packages," Superintendent Hawkins said.

"Anyone who was at sea or on the coastline near these locations and saw anything suspicious in the water or other suspicious activity is urged to contact police."

Superintendent Hawkins said whilst the two packages have been on Bundaberg beaches it is possible there are other packages that may wash up along the coast, due to tidal flows and ocean currents.

The public is urged to contact police should further packages be located and to not open them as the substance could be hazardous.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has located items, please report this to the police. It could be valuable information to the police.

Superintendent Hawkins added that police are awaiting the results of forensic examination of the powder, however, the way they are packaged and the manner in which they were located, is obviously suspicious and concerning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.