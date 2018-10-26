Pack of feral dogs sighted

FERAL ANIMALS: Be vigilant with yourself and dogs on the Northern Beaches.

PEOPLE are being warned to be vigilant on the Northern Beaches after a pack of around ten feral dogs was spotted.

A post on the Mullaway General Store's notice board warns the public about the feral dogs and the threats they pose.

"A pack of at least 10 feral dogs have been seen in the area," the post states.

"They have torn apart and killed domestic dogs and domestic animals in the area.

The post continued, stating the dogs have demolished whole kangaroo carcasses and attacked other dogs, requiring veterinary attention.

"Please keep your dogs secure when letting them out at night. In other words, do not let them road free for a pee. They might get more then they bargain for."

If you see wild dogs in a residential area, Coffs Harbour City Council's Ranger will patrol the area for it.

If it is sighted in a National Park, contact National Parks and Wildlife on 6652 0900.