A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
News

Pacific Mwy closed after tradie’s ladder sparks huge pile-up

by Greg Stolz, Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 8:07 AM
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash on the M1 after a ladder fell from a tradie's vehicle, causing a major pile-up.

The bike rider is believed to be trapped beneath a car after the crash northbound on the motorway near Exit 71 at Nerang.

 

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was treated for crticial injuries.

It's believed the accident was sparked after a ladder fell from a vehicle.

Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.
Traffic is in chaos with northbound motorists at 6.40am experiencing 25 minute-delays.

Motorists are being urged to avoid and take exit 69 with the northbound lanes completely closed down at 6.20am.

Originally published as Pacific Mwy closed after tradie's ladder sparks massive pile-up

accident editors picks pacific motorway tradie traffic accident traffic delay

