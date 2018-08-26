Woman dies after crash near Lismore

UPDATE 5.20pm:

A WOMAN aged around 40 has tragically this afternoon in a single car crash on Nimbin Rd about 3km north of Lismore.

It's understood the woman could not stabilised despite efforts from ambulance officers at the scene and passed away before 5pm.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: Emergency services are on scene at a serious crash on Nimbin Rd just north of Lismore.

Paramedics were called to the scene about 4pm and treating a single patient in a critical condition.

The location of the crash is between Rosehill Rd and Booerie Creek Rd.

The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter is also assisting.

More information to come.

ORIGINAL:

WET weather has brought roads to a standstill across the region after several accidents.

A clean up operation is still ongoing on the Pacific Highway this afternoon where a southbound car towing a caravan flipped about 1.30pm.

A semi-trailer following close behind was forced to take an evasive maneuver and ended up bogged in a ditch.

It's the second time today a caravan has come to grief in the wet weather.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast superintendent Dave Cook said the accident scene had been cleared up with no injuries.

A heavy vehicle recovery team is still working to free the semi-trailer from the bog, and only one lane of the southbound Pacific Highway is currently open.

Elsewhere, a motorist was transported to Lismore Base Hospital from a crash scene at Meerschaum Vale after hitting a tree around noon.

The patient was in a stable condition.

On the Tweed Valley Way in the Burringbar Range, a car flipped but fortunately the driver did not require treatment for injuries.

And on Broken Head Rd on Suffolk Park a tree fell across the road. Firefighters were called to help clear the road.