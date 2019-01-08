Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

CRASH: A car and motorcycle have collided north of Harwood on the Pacific Highway.

CRASH: A car and motorcycle have collided north of Harwood on the Pacific Highway. Live Traffic NSW

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been impacted in both directions north of Harwood this afternoon, as emergency services respond to a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at 1.01pm at Mororo near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the highway is now closed in both directions, with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked to the incident.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy and there is no diversion.

Motorists can use Summerland Way and the Bruxner Highway instead.

MORE TO COME.