Owner’s brutal response to bad review

CUSTOMERS planning on leaving a bad review for this particular pub better have a very good reason, because the owner is not afraid of publicly calling people out for their bad behaviour.

A woman, Chloe A, decided to leave a one star review for The Hobgoblin Hotel in Bristol, England, on TripAdvisor after she and her friends were refused service.

The woman explained she was with a group of friends she hadn't seen since university and claimed the staff took a disliking to them as soon as they walked into the pub.

"They told us we were too drunk despite not having any alcohol before entering the establishmst (sic)," the review read.

Bad review.

"This pub clearly has an issue with happy people."

However, the owner of the pub, James Ayliffe, had a very different version of events and he had no problem with setting the record straight in the most brutal way possible.

"How's the head this morning? I'd be surprised if you actually remember your behaviour last night, so just in case it's a little foggy, let's have a recap, shall we?" Mr Ayliffe wrote in response to the review.

He started off by claiming Chloe and her friends were actually served a round of drinks when they arrived.

He claims she then "stumbled away from the bar and barged into another customer" causing her to drop the drinks she bought, which made staff realise she was already intoxicated.

The owner set the record straight with his brutal reply.

"This assessment was further strengthened when you returned to the bar, aggressively demanding that your spilt drinks be replaced for free. You were refused," he wrote.

"At this point you began threatening a member of bar staff. You claimed to be a police officer and that you could arrest the member of staff (bizarrely for failing to ID you - we operate a 'challenge 25' policy which, let's face it, doesn't apply to you)."

Chloe then reportedly continued to threaten the staff, claiming she was going to return with senior officers for "infringing on her human rights".

Mr Ayliffe called her behaviour so aggressive and intimidating that she reduced the staff member to tears and caused other customers to comment on how she was acting.

Understandably, Chloe and her group were asked to leave but they continued to cause a scene.

She even told the staff she was going to sue them.

"Instead of leaving quietly with your friends you continued to remonstrate aggressively with my assistant manager threatening all manner of consequences, demanding he hand over the full names of the staff who had refused to serve you so you could sue them for breaching your human rights," Mr Ayliffe claimed.

He then suggested she reconsider her stance that she was completely sober throughout the whole ordeal as it doesn't really make her actions look any better.

Mr Ayliffe added that she should at the very least apologise to the staff she treated so horribly, adding that she is free to go to the courts about her human rights if she is "so determined".

A screenshot of the review and reply was posted to the pub's Facebook page with the caption "Don't be like Chloe".

It has since gotten almost 3000 likes, with people flocking to the comment section to praise the owner.

"Such a wicked reply.... well done James," one person wrote.

"Was Chloe still pissed when she left that review? I think so," another said.

One added: "She was probably expecting an apology and a free drink or something when she wrote that."