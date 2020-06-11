Own a slice of Australian bush poetry history

A Georgian cottage near Mudgee is offering history lovers and tree changers the chance to own a period property connected to Henry Lawson.

A Georgian style cottage on the outskirts of Mudgee is offering buyers the chance to own a slice of Australian bush history.

The four-bedroom slab cottage in Gulgong was hand built by Niels Larsen, the father of Australian writer and bush poet Henry Lawson.

He built the home in 1882 for his sister who was living in gold mining town at the time. Henry himself even did a painting of the cottage known as Lansdowne.

With period finishes such as high ceilings and fireplaces, 68 Medley St is on the market for the first time in a decade.

Henry Lawson’s father built the property in 1882.

It has a $420,000 guide and is for sale via private treaty with McGrath Central Tablelands agent Adam Woods.

The 1012sqm property is behind Gulgong's main street and is being used as an investment opportunity by the current owners. It is configured as two homes with two bedrooms each, and is generating a combined rental income of $480 per week.

Mr Woods said Lansdowne is great for lifestyle investors who are increasingly after property in this part of NSW.

"The property is great for lifestyle investors who want to remain in Sydney and only use it from time to time, as they can generate good income from renting it on sites like Airbnb," he said.

It is currently configured into two homes that are both rented out for $240 per week.

Mr Woods added that Gulgong has seen a recent spike in demand from Sydney buyers looking to make the switch to the bush as a result of COVID-19.

"Buyers have seen working remotely is possible and many now want the perks of bush living much sooner than retirement," he said.

The property has two renovated bathrooms, spacious kitchens and wide verandas. The landholding still features an old outdoor toilet, a chicken pen and established cottage gardens.

While the floor plan is configured for an investor, Mr Woods said it can easily be reverted back to one large family home.

The two kitchens are large in size and are full of period charm.

Niels Larsen, who anglicised his name to Peter Lawson, arrived in Australia in the 1850s due to the gold rush in this part of Australia. Gulgong still retains much colonial charm from that era such as narrow streets and heritage buildings.

"Gulgong easily has more historically significant homes than any other town in the Central Tablelands," Mr Woods said.

The town celebrates Henry Lawson's connection to Gulgong every year with a festival held in his name taking place over the Queen's Birthday weekend.

The bathrooms have been renovated.