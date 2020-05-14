Overweight women aren’t happy, Sharon says

Sharon Osbourne has praised Adele on her new svelte figure, explaining that she believes women who are overweight are never truly happy with themselves.

"When these women say that they are really happy in their body, I don't believe them," Osbourne, 67, said on The Talk.

"My body was really, really big. But I wasn't happy. Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone I was very unhappy."

Adele now (left) and pictured in 2008 (right). Picture: Instagram/Getty Images



She went on to congratulate the Hello singer on her weight loss, saying, "I totally understand with Adele. It was her time to lose weight that's all in her journey and her life. She must have felt, you know what, I am going to try and lose weight for whatever reason - health, I am sure.

"She looks absolutely fantastic. I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn't do it for anybody else but herself. And so everybody should be happy for her."

Osbourne went on to recall her own battle with body image, saying that back when she was 45kg overweight, she was more "comfortable when I was with bigger women. I felt like we had something in common. We never spoke about it, but there was this underlying connection we had and I always felt like that."

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon in 1987. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She added that she often used her size as a "kind of shield, and I loved it because every guy was my friend and I was never a threat to any woman. And I used to have the best time with guys as it was, 'Bring Sharon along, she is good for a laugh.' I kept it as a shield."

Osbourne's comments echo those made by former Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges who copped a massive backlash in 2016 when she said she had never "met someone who is morbidly obese and happy".

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission