Shoppers at a supermarket watched in disbelief as groups of shoppers began filling trolley after trolley with boxes of baby formula on Friday night.
Outrage as hoarders continue milking the supermarket aisles

by Adella Beaini
4th Apr 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
An enraged shopper has filmed the moment shoppers were caught hoarding what appears to be trolley loads of baby formula inside a Coles store.

The woman had been shopping at the Hurstville supermarket on Friday night when she noticed the 'team' at work.

Shocking footage that was posted on social media shows trolleys and bags apparently filled with the highly sought-after baby formula stacked near the exit of the shop.

A female shopper seen at Hurstville Coles loading their trolleys with boxes of baby formula.
"In the height of a worldwide pandemic and empty shelves in your stores everyday, can you please explain to me how people, who are known hoarders of baby formula, are still able to get around your store policy and buy your whole supply of baby formula in 1 hour?," wrote Natalie Christofidellis.

"I arrived at your store at 9pm to do my grocery shop while the store was quiet and as you can see in the video, four customers were bulk purchasing baby formula."

Ms Christofidellis. said she witnessed the customers lining up at the counter, where the baby formulas were kept in boxes, to purchase the maximum four tins.

 

At least five trolleys full of boxes of baby formula were lined up.
One of the shoppers packing the formula she just bought.
"They put it in their trolley literally just outside the register, not even outside the store, and then walk back through the isle and line up again," she said.

"Four trolleys full of baby formula sold tonight … Nothing was left behind the counter for your customers tomorrow. Your staff said as long as it is 4 per transaction it's OK because you need to sell your products.

Despite both Woolworths and Coles having two-tin limits per customer, foreign shoppers have been repeatedly filmed flouting the rules to buy bulk amounts of formula.

"Parents and our Australian childcare centres can't even get formula to feed the babies we care for," Ms Christofidellis said.

"Time to rethink policy again."

Originally published as Outrage: Hurstville hoarders still milking the aisles

Another shopper began filming the fully loaded trolleys with his mobile phone.
