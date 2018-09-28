Menu
Login
Rural Fire Service crews have responded to a fire at Jiggi.
Rural Fire Service crews have responded to a fire at Jiggi. Contributed
Breaking

Cause of fire under investigation

Liana Turner
by
28th Sep 2018 12:39 PM

UPDATE 2.35pm: FIRE crews have returned from the scene from a grass fire near Lismore.

Rural Fire Service crews from Jiggi, Goolmangar, Tuncester and The Channon were called to the fire on Warby Rd at Jiggi earlier this afternoon.

A Northern Rivers RFS spokesman said they had all now returned to their stations.

He said the fire burnt through about 20 hectares.

"No assets or anything were lost," he said.

"Crews did a very good job containing that fire."

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Crews have also been investigating a smoke sighting at Stoney Chute Rd, Stoney Chute.

 

Original story: FIRE crews have been called to a grass fire near Lismore.

Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene of the out-of-control blaze on Warby Rd at Jiggi.

A Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers spokesman said limited details were available.

"We've dealing with that at the moment," he said.

"We've got three trucks on scene."

More to come.

grass fire jiggi northern rivers fire rfs northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners