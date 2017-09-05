10 trucks on scene at out of control bushfire

Tuesday 2.35pm: FIREFIGHTING crews are continuing to work on the Wardell fire which is burning out of control.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Bob Wilcox said he expects crews will be in for a busy evening.

"We will be most definitely working through the night," he said.

"The fire is still not contained."

Insp Wilcox said fortunately fire-fighters are able to draught water from local creeks, as well as being able to use reticulated water supplies.

"Local brigades working on Cabbage Tree Island at the back of Wardell have access to town water," he said.

He said he was pleased people appeared to be observing fire restrictions forbidding burning off.

"Today has been pretty good with no burn-offs reported."

Insp Wilcox said the fire at Main Arm which has been burning for two weeks has flared up again.

"At the moment we have a group captain and crew out at the fire and will no doubt step up our response there," he said.

"Tomorrow will be similar with dry conditions and low humidity."

Tuesday 9.30am: CURRENTLY 10 fire trucks and 30 fire-fighters are on scene at the Wardell fire.

According to Rural Fire Service Inspector Bob Wilcox, crews have been working on containing the out of control fire since 10pm Monday.

A number of fires are currently burning on the Northern Rives. Contributed RFS FIRES NEAR ME

"We have 10 tankers on scene and about 30 personnel who are mostly from the Ballina, Bryon and Tweed districts," he said.

"We had crews there from about 10pm last night and fresh crews there since 7am today."

The fact the fire was burning mostly bushland meant only a few paddocks had been affected, he said.

Insp Wilcox said RFS had set up a staging area for placing resources and where crews could be briefed and fed.

"Down at Back Channel Rd we have set up a staging area on sugar cane loading pad," Insp Wilcox said.

"We have a catering crew on the way from Ballina- Byron area, although the earlier crews were fed out of local shops."

Insp Wilcox said he anticipates crews will be on scene all day.

He said people must adhere to fire restrictions or face significant charges.

"All fire permits have been suspended due to the very high danger serious consequences and police will be involved," he said.

"I'd like people to be careful and vigilant and report any fires they see, because while we have moderately high temperatures, we have very low humidity which makes for a dangerous situation."

Tuesday 7.53 am: FIRES Near Me is currently reporting an out of control bushfire in the Wardell area.

The exact location of the fire is 135 Back Channel Road, Wardell and covers 108ha.

Wardell fire on Back Channel Road Contributed

It is at advice level only and the Rural Fires Service is on the scene.

More details to come.

Other fires burning today include a grass fire on the Bruxner Highway at Alphadale and a bushfire at Hoare Lane, Dungarubba that covers a hectare of land.