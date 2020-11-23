Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smoke from a bushfire burning near Franklins Rd, Glenugie, has reduced visibility on the Pacific Highway, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.
Smoke from a bushfire burning near Franklins Rd, Glenugie, has reduced visibility on the Pacific Highway, forcing the road to be closed in both directions.
Breaking

Out-of-control bushfire closes Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
23rd Nov 2020 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Pacific Highway has been closed this afternoon south of Grafton with emergency services battling to contain an out-of-control bushfire in the region.

According to the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District, the fire is now at a Watch and Act alert level, after the fire has crossed the Pacific Motorway about 18km south of Grafton.

The fire is now burning in an east to south-easterly direction under strong north-westerly winds.

People in the area of Wells Crossing and Franklins Road should enact their bush fire survival plan, if you do not have a plan know what you will do if threatened by fire.

An out-of-control bushfire south of Grafton has closed the Pacific Highway.
An out-of-control bushfire south of Grafton has closed the Pacific Highway.

RELATED: Sweaty, crazy days coming as mercury soars

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to avoid the area and delay your trip. Traffic on the highway is heavy.

If you need to travel through the area, you can use Big River Way and Orara Way instead. This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

A total fire ban has been put in place for the Far North Coast Fire Area today, with a severe fire danger rating issued for the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

clarence fires highway closed live traffic nsw nsw rfs pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Total Fire Ban declared as 'severe' conditions impact

        Total Fire Ban declared as 'severe' conditions impact

        News THE Rural Fire Service have declared a Total Fire Ban as hot and windy conditions tear across the Far North Coast.

        FUTURE STARS: 23 of our best and brightest

        Premium Content FUTURE STARS: 23 of our best and brightest

        News We asked schools to nominate students who are kicking goals

        NSW virus rules to change tonight

        NSW virus rules to change tonight

        News NSW will ease a range of coronavirus rules from midnight tonight that will impact...