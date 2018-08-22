Our top TAFE teachers

TAFE NSW, especially the Wollongbar campus, has a lot to celebrate.

TAFE NSW Wollongbar's tourism, events, aviation, cookery and hospitality teaching section took home gold in the Tourism Education and Training category, at the 2018 North Coast Regional Tourism Awards held at Opal Cove Resort in Coffs Harbour late last month.

The annual awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of tourism operators and events from Mid-Coast to Tweed, plus Lord Howe Island.

They joined 25 other leading tourism businesses, events and visitor experiences, as finalists across 13 award categories, in the annual awards which acknowledge excellence in tourism in regional NSW.

"Winning this award is testament to the quality, industry training that TAFE NSW delivers to ensure that students are equipped with the hands-on, emerging skills that employers need,” TAFE NSW head teacher Mary Allan said.

The TAFE NSW teaching section was also honoured at the event by being inducted into the Regional Tourism Awards Hall of Fame which recognises the three year consecutive win of tourism education and training awards from 2014-2016.

"To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is a valuable recognition of the work of the tourism, events, aviation, cookery and hospitality teachers at TAFE NSW Wollongbar,” Ms Allan said.

"It puts us in prestigious company, alongside other regional greats such as Bluesfest and the Big Banana.”

The win has qualified TAFE NSW for the NSW Tourism Awards in November.