Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

New South Wales TAFE has launched its first cybersecurity course and it's only available here.

NORTHERN Rivers students are the first in the state to study cybersecurity at TAFE in a course designed to prepare young people for future jobs.

Next year the Lismore and Wollongbar-based Certificate IV in Cybersecurity will then be offered online for all Australian students.

Teacher in charge of IT at North Coast TAFE, Luke Haver, said it was an answer to the current skills shortage.

"Cybersecurity threats are approaching and there's a massive skill shortage,” he said.

"This course is particularly for people who have worked a bit in IT and students with the foundations of IT.”

Cybersecurity jobs are set to grow by at least 21% over the next five years, according to Australia's Cyber Security Strategy 2016.

The report also stated strong cybersecurity was fundamental for Australia's growth and prosperity, and it was important in the private and public sectors as well as in the community.

The jobs might include network systems administrators, IT security officers or to simply become a minimum requirement of IT employees.

"The more people we can train, the more people will be out there in the public raising awareness,” Mr Haver said.

"It's pretty exciting to be offering something that's so needed and that's of a lot of interest.”

Some of the subjects covered in the course include international frameworks, risk management, protecting computer networks and securing information through encryption technologies.

Mr Haver said 10 lucky Wollongbar students will also be rewarded with an expenses-paid trip to Defcon in Las Vegas to "gain international exposure”.

Defcon, held in July, is one of the world's largest annual hacker conventions.

On top of that, students will compete against other universities and TAFE institutions at the national hacking event: Cyber Security Challenge Australia.

Students had their first class this week but enrolments are still open for the one-year, part-time, evening course.

