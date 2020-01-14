Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
Your Story

Australian bushfires: Our Pompeii Moment

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2020 2:19 PM

The dreadful bushfire scenes coming out of Kangaroo Island, New South Wales and Victoria and the footage of drought stricken Queensland and New South Wales make me think of what it must have been like to have lived ignorantly, if uneasily, in ancient Pompeii.

Having somehow becoming used to the threat from Vesuvius, each Pompeiian must have reached a point in those final days when the rumblings became unbearable, and then terrifying, which is when they finally fled.

Australians are fleeing a different kind of Vesuvius. Instead of lava and pumice stone, we are running from climate change.

We are not learning invaluable lessons and we keep making the same mistakes, which will be our undoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Perfect conditions for Ballina swim event

        premium_icon Perfect conditions for Ballina swim event

        News SHAWS Bay has “never looked so good”, so get your goggles and get ready to compete in this fundraiser.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        News POOR rainfall outlook coupled with high water demand over the holiday period has...