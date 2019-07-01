Osher’s surprising new TV gig

Osher Gunsberg (centre) and characters from the The Masked Singer arrive at the 2019 Logie Awards.

AAP

He's the nation's most famous matchmaker, but Osher Günsberg is returning to screens in a surprising new role this year.

Putting down the roses, Osher will host The Masked Singer Australia - a spin-off from the US version where celebrities don full body disguises for an anonymous singing competition.

The US version of the show averaged 11 million viewers when it first launched in January and has been renewed for two more seasons.

While Osher is best-known for playing matchmaker on The Bachelor, Bachelorette and the tropical spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise, he also has a background in the music industry.

From 1999 to 2009, he worked on Foxtel's Channel V, hosted the national hit radio program Take 40 Australia as well as co-hosted Network 10's Australian Idol.

"I'm so excited to be a part of a big, loud entertainment show for Network 10. The Masked Singer Australia is such an out-there show, such a wild format, and I can't wait for people to see it," Osher said.

Osher took The Masked Singer Australia to the Logies this year, bringing two unidentifiable dates in prawn and wolf costumes to the star-studded event.

On the red carpet, Osher told Channel 10's Jesse Baird: "These could be anyone … They could be famous politicians, they could be a sports star under here, could be an author, could be someone from Instagram … I don't know! So I find out when you find out."

The Australian version joins the global smash hit that has over half a billion fans worldwide.

The show first hailed from South Korea, where actor Ryan Gosling sang his heart out for a rendition of Tomorrow from Anniewhile dressed as a unicorn in 2018.

On the US version of the TV show, popular singer T-Pain won the first season disguised as a monster, beating out Gladys Knight, despite his known reliance on auto-tune.

Other celebrities that have appeared on the US show include Tori Spelling, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Terry Bradshaw, Joey Fatone and Donny Osmond.

While most people on reality shows are looking to boost their profiles, the show looks to be a refreshing take on reality television with celebrities disguised in head-to-toe costumes to avoid recognition.

Of course, there will be hints throughout the season leading to their identities.

Each episode, the losing singer will be revealed to audiences.

Osher told 10 Daily his dream contestants would be "either Netball champion Liz Ellis or Lee Lin Chin".