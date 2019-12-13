Cuba Gooding Jr facing more sex abuse allegations

More women come forward, accusing Cuba Gooding Jr of groping them.

Seven more women have accused Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr of "unwanted touching" in the latest allegations to plague the fallen star.

It's been 23 years since the release of cult romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, starring Gooding, Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

Gooding, 51, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie in 1997 in what is to this day one of the most cherished films of all time.

But Gooding's reputation has plummeted in recent years, as the A-lister has been forced to deny a string of allegations in court.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar award backstage at the 69th annual Academy Awards.

He pleaded not guilty in October to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse stemming from three alleged incidents involving three separate accusers that took place in 2018 and 2019 in New York.

Prosecutors previously said at least 15 women have accused Gooding of misconduct.

Gooding - who once introduced himself at a party as sex-crazed alter ego "Dick McWilly" - has seemingly been throwing one long party since separating from his wife of 20 years in 2014, clubbing shirtless in Miami, going on a drunken, expletive-laced awards-dinner rant and jumping into a hot tub full of bikini-clad women.

Earlier this year, a New York Post reporter witnessed Gooding putting the moves on the mother of the scribe's friend at West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis Cafe.

"As the night went on, a man came behind me and put his hands on my shoulders as he sang along to the music," the friend, who asked not to be named, recalled. "I realised it was Cuba.

"He then stood between me and my mum and started flirting with her," said the man.

"There wasn't any inappropriate touching, thankfully … but he was very much not heeding the cues she was giving that she wasn't interested - to say nothing of her clearly visible wedding ring."

Cuba Gooding Jr parties in New York

That run-in was just another day in the devil-may-care life Gooding has seemingly lived over the past five years.

Months after splitting with high school sweetheart Sara Kupfer in April 2014, the newly single actor was hanging out at chic Chelsea club 1Oak, spending like a movie star - his table dropped $US12,000 on bottle service - as he flirted like a frat boy.

"Cuba was with a group of friends and was dancing and partying with two chicks," a source told Page Six at the time.

"He was all over them like a freshman at a college party."

In February 2015, Gooding was putting away drinks with two European models at New York's Mercer Hotel - at one point lifting his shirt to flaunt his abs to the stunners - before abruptly snapping on a hapless waiter for what he deemed bad service.

"He grabbed a waiter by both shoulders and gave him a verbal shellacking," said one insider at the time, adding that the staffer was found sobbing in a bathroom.

A rep for Gooding denied that incident at the time, saying, "Anyone who knows Cuba knows this is not true."

Less than a week later, Gooding was at New York Fashion Week.

Gooding spotted by a fan.

"He was hitting on everyone. Everyone," said one source. "He's really nice, hugging people, trying to kiss random girls on the cheek."

Shortly after the 2016 premiere of acclaimed TV miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson - in which Gooding played the titular gridiron star-turned-murder suspect - the actor took the party south to Miami, where he hit clubs sans shirt over a booze-fuelled weekend.

"He was a mess," said one insider, describing how Gooding told anyone who would listen about his separation from his wife.

Another source added that Gooding was getting "beyond frisky with girls" and handing out his hotel room key to comely clubgoers.

He spent his days poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, "grabbing beers and kissing my sunburn" said one creeped-out woman. "It was really uncomfortable."

At the 2016 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York, Gooding's presentation of the Social Impact Award to designer John Varvatos devolved into a drunken, profanity-laden tirade.

"Nothing says I love you like f***ing sugar," said Gooding. "I'm drunk now, motherf***ers! Deal with it!"

In 2017, Gooding sparked social media outrage when, at a panel discussion with his American Horror Story: Roanoke castmates, he lifted the skirt of co-star Sarah Paulson.

Gooding later told People that images of the stunt were taken out of context and he and Paulson remained on good terms.

Gooding reaches for co-star Sarah Paulson’s skirt. Picture: Getty/Frazer Harrison

Later that year, he was relaxing alone at the Great Jones Spa in Soho when he crashed a group's "girls' night" by jumping into their jacuzzi and posing for photos with the bikini-clad beauties.

Gooding again took New York Fashion Week by storm in 2017, holding court at a bash at downtown dim sum spot China Chalet as a wingman kept the drinks flowing and one eye open for ladies.

"You like a girl and I'll pull them in," the lookout could be heard saying.

Aside from the waiter-berating and the skirt-lifting stunt, Gooding's reps and friends have offered varying responses to the incidents ranging from declining comment to saying the actor was blowing off steam.

Gooding in his Oscar-winning role in Jerry Maguire.

Gooding had an uncharacteristically quiet 2018, but found himself back in the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year, when a woman accused him of drunkenly grabbing her breast at a rooftop bar in New York on a Sunday night in June, spurring an NYPD investigation.

And now US media reports Gooding is facing more allegations of sexual harassment.

The new allegations date to 2003, with the most recent in 2016. They reference incidents that allegedly took place in Los Angeles, Malibu, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and at a bar in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival, according to a filing by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in the state Supreme Court.

His next hearing is scheduled for January 22.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.