Oscar nominees set to receive $250,000 ‘gift’
A handful of Hollywood A-listers are set to leave the Oscars a quarter of a million dollars richer than when they arrived thanks to the award night's infamously decadent gift bags.
Better known as swag bags, nominees in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director will all receive the curated gift bags irrespective of whether they win or lose.
Managed by the Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, this year's gift bags include gourmet cookies and tequila to 24 carat vape cartridges, vegan sneakers, skincare products, shaman-blessed jewellery and even two all-expenses paid holidays.
Some of the more unusual items include a consultation with a liposuction and cosmetic surgeon, a complimentary bathroom or kitchen remodelling, breast supplements, a GPS tracker for pets, an IV concierge service, and a portable hammer designed to smash through car windows to help trapped pets escape.
With 52 curated gifts, each bag is worth just over $250,000. In total, the bags are worth over some $6.25 million.
This year, the lucky 25 recipients include Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, and Frances McDormand.
According to Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, who began curating gifts for the Grammys back in 2000, the swag bags may seem over the top to some, but a huge amount of effort and consideration goes into their planning.
"While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag," says Fary. "This year's 'Everyone Wins' gift bag is one of my favourites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff."
Two decades in, Fary's annual awards show roster also includes the American Music Awards and Tonys.
In addition to giving away an eye-watering amount of products, companies also pay a fee of anywhere between $5000 and $64,000 to Distinctive Assets to have their items included within the gift bags. For many companies, though, it's a strategy that pays off.
In 2017, Viola Davis tweeted about the amazing Hawaiian resort she was holidaying at (which had been gifted to her in the swag bag she received for her Fences nomination). Similarly, Mark Ruffalo posted snaps from his Italian getaway in 2015 after he was awarded a stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior as part of his Foxcatcher nominee swag bag.
The one downside? Those lucky enough to score themselves a swag bag are required by US law to pay income tax on the gifts come the end of the financial year.
Full list of 2021 Oscars swag bag gifts:
Consultation with cosmetic surgeon and liposuction specialist Dr. Su of Art Lipo Plastic Surgery
Golden Door luxury spa resort stay
Pater Noster all-expenses paid holiday
MoxēHub angel investment coaching session
Hollowtips 24k gold vape cartridges
PETA emergency hammer
AdVenture Media x Taillard Capital NFT-authenticated digital art
Consultation with Google AdWords expert Isaac Rudansky
Ciot New York kitchen/bath remodel collaboration
Maison Construction complimentary project management
Personal training sessions with Alexis Seletzky
Elixinol Good Night CBD capsules
SalTerrae broad-spectrum Hemp Intimate Oils
Fitness lifestyle package from Andrea Marcellus
D.O.S.E. by Daybreaker on-demand classes
Violet breast health supplements
Happiness Planner guided journals (and lifetime app subscription)
EEG-powered sleep tracking and meditation with Muse S: The Brain Sensing Headband
Sound healing with the Taiyi Institute Sound Acupuncture Device
Change-Maker Village anti-racist children's book
Exploding Kittens' games
Tractive GPS location & activity tracker for pets
Tribute.co collaborative video montage
5E FIRE/ICE High Performance Hemp Salve
IV on Call concierge infusion service
Hotsy Totsy Haus Healing Moon Natural Crystal Bath Bombs
Miage Transformative Skincare deluxe beauty box
British M Annatto Hair Oil
C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection
Isa Lazo body oil + body scrub
Kanai Organics face scrub
Lilac 11 gift set
Oxygenetix foundation and micro needling treatment
Soul Shropshire Relax Candle
Custom sunglasses from Vintage Eyewear
OMGigi shaman-blessed jewellery
Personalised sneakerbox from Kicksnation
LOCI vegan sneakers
Bonfire x Defy:Disaster T-shirt and tote bag
Cozy Earth bamboo & silk loungewear
Happiest Tee luxury sweatshirts
London Sock Company socks
99GUARD #HowToSaveALife Medical-Grade Face Masks
Convertible wristband/protective face mask from Ryst Mask
Weed 91 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey
HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water
Cup of Té Luxe Gold Organic Tea Starter Kit
Special reserve Tequila Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino
Trust Me Vodka limited-edition artist series vodka
Bahlsen Cookies
Comvita Premium Manuka Honey
Karma Nuts Sweet & Savory Collection
