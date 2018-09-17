Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

HELPING HAND: Twenty local groups and organisations have been lucky recipients of the 2018 Ballina RSL ClubGRANTS program.

HELPING HAND: Twenty local groups and organisations have been lucky recipients of the 2018 Ballina RSL ClubGRANTS program.

LATE last month, 20 local community groups and organisations were given the news that they were successful in the applications for funding as part of Ballina RSL Club's ClubGRANTS initiative.

Each year through ClubGRANTS, Ballina RSL Club provide support to around 100 local community organisations, sporting groups and charities that make a difference in the local shire.

"This year has been very successful for the club, and we wanted to give back to the community,” Ballina RSL CEO Bill Coulter said.

"We have many community groups in Ballina Shire who work hard for great things to happen.”

Now in its 12th year, since the inception of the ClubGRANTS program Ballina RSL has made an enormous difference to community groups with well over four million dollars cash and in-kind donations given out to the Ballina Shire community.

This year, there was over $350,000 on the table.

Mayor David Wright was at the ceremony, and also wanted to show his appreciation to the community groups.

"I applaud the RSL for donating such a huge amount of money to people and organisations in need,” he said.

"To the recipients, thank you for what you do.”

To be eligible to apply for a ClubGRANT, you must be a not-for-profit organisation and provide the follow project and/or services: community welfare or social services, community development, community health services or employment assistance activities.

You are also eligible if you or your organisation is involved in community or professional support.

Full details on how to apply are on Ballina RSL website.

2018 grant recipients:

Veteran's Advocacy Service

The Northcott Society

Ballina Shire Concert Band

Ballina Chamber of Commerce

Ballina District Hospital

Autism Spectrum Australia

Ballina RSL Sub-branch

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service

Anglican Parish of Ballina

Ballina RSL Youth Club

Rotary Club of Ballina and Richmond

Hope Haven Women's Refuge

Wollongbar Community Preschool

Ballina Marine Rescue

Ballina Community Mens Shed

Ballina Lions Club

National Breast Cancer Foundation

Biala Support Services

Koori Kids

Ballina SES