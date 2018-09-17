Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants
LATE last month, 20 local community groups and organisations were given the news that they were successful in the applications for funding as part of Ballina RSL Club's ClubGRANTS initiative.
Each year through ClubGRANTS, Ballina RSL Club provide support to around 100 local community organisations, sporting groups and charities that make a difference in the local shire.
"This year has been very successful for the club, and we wanted to give back to the community,” Ballina RSL CEO Bill Coulter said.
"We have many community groups in Ballina Shire who work hard for great things to happen.”
Now in its 12th year, since the inception of the ClubGRANTS program Ballina RSL has made an enormous difference to community groups with well over four million dollars cash and in-kind donations given out to the Ballina Shire community.
This year, there was over $350,000 on the table.
Mayor David Wright was at the ceremony, and also wanted to show his appreciation to the community groups.
"I applaud the RSL for donating such a huge amount of money to people and organisations in need,” he said.
"To the recipients, thank you for what you do.”
To be eligible to apply for a ClubGRANT, you must be a not-for-profit organisation and provide the follow project and/or services: community welfare or social services, community development, community health services or employment assistance activities.
You are also eligible if you or your organisation is involved in community or professional support.
Full details on how to apply are on Ballina RSL website.
2018 grant recipients:
Veteran's Advocacy Service
The Northcott Society
Ballina Shire Concert Band
Ballina Chamber of Commerce
Ballina District Hospital
Autism Spectrum Australia
Ballina RSL Sub-branch
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service
Anglican Parish of Ballina
Ballina RSL Youth Club
Rotary Club of Ballina and Richmond
Hope Haven Women's Refuge
Wollongbar Community Preschool
Ballina Marine Rescue
Ballina Community Mens Shed
Ballina Lions Club
National Breast Cancer Foundation
Biala Support Services
Koori Kids
Ballina SES