OPINION: Why rental reforms rob real people of fair go

STRIKING a balance when deciding who should shoulder the biggest burdens in an unprecedented crisis is an unenviable task.

Much of the criticism levelled at the politicians making these decisions at all levels of government has been unfair and unhelpful in recent weeks.

It's important to be united in a crisis and slinging from the sidelines should be avoided where possible.

The Queensland Government's proposed rental reforms, however, must be called out. Not because they aim to ease the pain of job-seekers (see our jobs campaign and page 4 every day for our efforts to do the same) and vulnerable families, or because it's not critically important for everyone to be in secure housing.

We should of course be looking out for each other in these times and understand that it inevitably means sharing the economic pain. But these proposed changes, which almost solely favour the tenant and offer no real support for the strapped landlord who still has to pay for that house with zero cashflow, do not achieve any kind of balance.

They smack of an out-of-touch smarmy attitude that all people who have dared to dip their toes into the property market represent the top end of town rather than average mum and dad investor, many of whom have also found themselves in Centrelink queues, suffered staggering losses in revenue in their small businesses and even in the best of times, rely on rent to cover mortgage repayments.

Yes, there are bigger issues at hand than politics. But make no mistake, we will come out of this, there will be elections at the other side and leaders will be remembered for how they treated all Queenslanders especially those they will be counting on to rebuild this state and pay the kind of extraordinary taxes and rates that will be needed to reduce thee inevitable debt created by necessary stimulus and support packages.

Regional Queenslanders are a tough bunch. They have survived droughts, floods, fires and recessions and they understand the importance of helping their mates.

But people who have worked hard to get their houses in order without being a burden on the system also rightly reject relentless dives into their hip pockets when helping hands in Brisbane and Canberra are nearly never extended to them.

The premier's federal colleagues tried that path by pursuing negative gearing and franking credits and failing to counter by listening to needs of these very people in the lead-up to the last federal election. We are not too distracted to forget how that turned out.