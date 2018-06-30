Menu
Login
Esther Bullock works as an apprentice mechanic and studies at TAFE.
Esther Bullock works as an apprentice mechanic and studies at TAFE. Cathy Adams
Motoring

OPINION: Let's make automotive trades attractive again

by Russell Manning, RACQ principal technical researcher
27th Jun 2018 5:05 AM

MECHANICS, panel beaters, auto-electricians, locksmiths - we often only give these automotive tradies a call when something goes wrong with our car.

But have you thought about who will be there to call in the future?

I was invited recently to an open day hosted by TAFE Queensland. It's an annual event designed to give school leavers a taste of the opportunities available to them when they enter the big bad world.

It's also a chance for employers, industry and the public to look at how apprentices are trained.

Funnily enough, the next day I was reading about the difficulties the industry has in attracting and retaining tradespeople.

This wasn't exactly breaking news - it's been a point of discussion for years and it's something I talked about with the TAFE representatives. They're seeing the effects first-hand and the trend is troubling.

It concerns me we're spending huge amounts on training apprentices only to have them walk away from their trade within a few years of completing their training.

Maybe it's time we had a grown-up discussion about what it takes to make trades attractive again - or who's going to be there next time your car needs a tune-up?

automotive industry cars news motoring racq trades
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They have been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court over Aaron Marks' death. A woman has also been charged with hindering the investigation.

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Whats On The event will raise money for an important cause

    Local Partners