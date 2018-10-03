Menu
Login
Tampon tax protest.
Tampon tax protest.
News

OPINION: Good bye tampon tax, we won't miss you

ebony stansfield
by
3rd Oct 2018 3:46 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM

MILLIONS of women across Australia, including me, are happy to hear sanitary products will soon be exempt from GST.

Since 2000, the Australian Government has taxed every menstruating woman 10 per cent on hygiene products, which I believed was absolutely ridiculous.

I was always dumbfounded that a bodily function we can't control naturally was taxed in the first place, especially when Viagra and condoms were exempt.

In a women's lifetime, it's estimated she will spend $19,000 on our period, and the GST meant that an additional $1900 was spent on sanitary products.

I know I would much rather go on a holiday or put it towards a housing deposit.

The list of ridiculous claims I have seen and heard show how uninformed some men are about our periods.

My favourite unforgettable statement I heard from a male in a bar was that women should just 'hold their periods', like women can all defy the laws of gravity.

A man commented on social media if tampons are exempt so should men's products such as shavers and deodorant. Well, news flash, women buy those things too.

The products to be made exempt are expected to include tampons, pads, menstrual cups, maternity pads and leak-proof underwear, but the list will be subject to public consultation.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks gst opinion politics tampon tax women
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners