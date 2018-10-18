NRL open season: Who will be hunted once November 1 hits?

THE November 1 deadline signals the start of the transfer market for players coming off-contract in 2019.

All 16 NRL teams have a plethora of talent coming off contract next season and will be keen to wrap up the services of their best and brightest.

However, they will face stiff competition from the other 15 teams as the wild west of the player transfer market gets into full swing.

From premiership-winning prop Dylan Napa to wooden-spooners' halfback Mitchell Moses, there is some marquee talent coming off the books at the end of next season.

We identify the two players that each club will be keenest to re-sign and keep out of the clutches of the circling recruiters from the other 15 teams.

Scroll down for all 16 NRL teams' main off-contract stars in 2019.

ROOSTERS

Dylan Napa

At the ripe age of 25, the premiership-winning prop has amassed 121 first-grade games and has represented the Maroons on five occasions over the last two seasons.

Zane Tetevano

The 27-year-old forward has played 79 first grade games and is coming off his best season, where he played 27 games for the Roosters.

STORM

Cameron Munster

The 24-year-old Kangaroos and Maroons No.6 is one of the best players in the game and will have any number of teams ready to pounce if the Storm don't move quickly to re-sign him.

Joe Stimson

At only 22, Stimson has only played 39 NRL games in two seasons but he kept Ryan Hoffman out of the Storm second row in 2018, which shows the potential he has for a long career.

RABBITOHS

Damien Cook

The reigning Dally M hooker of the year is still only 27 and a late bloomer with just 74 NRL games to his name, but the Blues and Kangaroos hooker will be around for a long time to come.

George and Tom Burgess

They bounced back into form in 2018 and Tom (118 games) and George (137) will have no shortage of interest if the Rabbitohs can't retain one or two of them.

South Sydney NRL media opp

SHARKS

Valentine Holmes

Still only 23 and with 66 tries from 105 NRL games, eight tries from five Maroons appearances and 15 tries from 12 Tests, Holmes will be one of the most sought after signatures in the game.

Wade Graham

He seems like he has been around forever but Graham is still only 27 and with 219 NRL games, seven Blues appearances and six Tests, Graham could have his pick of any club he wants if the Sharks don't lock him down.

PANTHERS

James Fisher-Harris

The 22-year-old Kiwis' international has already played twice for his country and with 63 NRL games to his name, he is a player that both Penrith and opposing teams could build their forward pack around.

Waqa Blake

The 23-year-old Fijian international has scored 33 tries in 78 NRL games and is coming off his most consistent season, with 13 tries in just 16 games for the Panthers.

BRONCOS

Alex Glenn

He may be closer to the end of his career than the start, but the 30-year-old veteran has scored 54 tries in 238 games and if he is squeezed out of the Broncos' boom young pack, he would have no shortage of suitors.

Joe Ofahengaue

The 23-year-old has played 70 NRL games and four Tests for Tonga and has a long future at club and international level ahead of him.

DRAGONS

Matthew Dufty

He had a breakout year in 2018 scoring 13 tries in 26 games and now has 16 tries in 33 games of first grade. At 22, his speed and running game make him a valuable commodity if the Dragons can't find room for him in their future plans.

Tariq Sims

The 28-year-old had his best season of first grade and earned a Blues' jersey in 2018. Sims has scored 35 tries in 155 NRL games and has represented Fiji on five occasions.

NRL BRONCOS DRAGONS

WARRIORS

Shaun Johnson

Now 28, Johnson is coming off a strong season for the Warriors. With 63 tries and 917 points from 162 NRL games and 183 points from 25 Tests, Johnson still has plenty left to offer.

Solomone Kata

At 23, Kata has already scored 44 tries in 87 first grade games and has nine Tests for Tonga and New Zealand to his name, with his best years still ahead of him.

WESTS TIGERS

Luke Brooks

Entering his seventh year of first grade, Brooks is still only 23. The reigning Dally M halfback of the year is blossoming into the brilliant player many predicted he would be.

Mahe Fonua

The 25-year-old behemoth had an injury-ravaged 2018 campaign, but with 25 tries from 60 games, five Tests for Tonga and a cult following for his mullet, he will no doubt attract interest from rival clubs.

RAIDERS

Jordan Rapana

The 29-year-old has an outstanding strike rate of 67 tries from 97 games and five tries from eight Tests for the Kiwis, making the potent finisher a potential target for opposition teams.

Cowboys 1

Joseph Tapine

Still only 24 years of age, Tapine has scored 14 tries in 83 NRL games and already has seven Tests for New Zealand, making him a juicy prospect if the Raiders can't lock him up long term.

KNIGHTS

Lachlan Fitzgibbon

The 24-year-old second-rower is coming off his most consistent season of first grade and his ability to hit a hole will see him receive plenty of interest.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Now at the back end of his career at 30 years of age, SKD has scored 131 tries in 254 club games, as well as nine tries in 21 Tests, and his experience and try scoring ability make him a valuable commodity.

BULLDOGS

Rhyse Martin

The late-blooming 25-year-old scored four tries and 36 goals from 38 attempts in his first season of NRL and the versatile goalkicking forward should attract a number of clubs if the Bulldogs opt not to re-sign him.

Michael Lichaa

The 25-year-old is entering his sixth year of first grade with 100 games to his name and despite not yet reaching his potential, Lichaa still has his best years ahead of him.

COWBOYS

Ben Barba

The now 29-year-old is the reigning Super League Man of Steel and with 99 tries in 168 NRL games, Barba seems focused on finishing his career in Australia, be it at the Cowboys or elsewhere beyond 2019.

St Helens v Warrington Wolves - BetFred Super League Semi Final

Coen Hess

Still just 22, Hess has already scored 25 tries in 59 first grade games and has five appearances for the Maroons, with a long career for club state and country ahead of him.

TITANS

Ryley Jacks

Coming off his best season in the NRL, the 26-year-old late bloomer now has six tries in 25 games of first grade and was a big part of the Storm's charge to the 2018 Grand Final.

SEA EAGLES

Dylan Walker

The 24-year-old is coming off an injury interrupted campaign, but with 56 tries from 119 NRL games, two appearances for the Blues and four Tests for the Kangaroos, Walker will be one of the most sought after signatures on the open market.

Joel Thompson

The now 30-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career, but is still as consistent as ever. With nearly 200 first grade games under his belt Thompson still has plenty left to offer.

EELS

Mitchell Moses

The time has come for 24-year-old Moses to live up to his undoubted potential. With 384 points from 105 NRL games and four Tests for Lebanon, there will be no shortage of suitors, if the Eels elect not to re-sign him.

NRL RABBITOHS EELS

Clinton Gutherson

The 24-year-old Eels' skipper has scored 26 tries in 66 games of first grade and while he is one of the club's favourite sons, there will be a number of teams keen on poaching the utility beyond 2019.