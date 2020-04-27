Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ONLINE STORE: Pictured is Northern Rivers Animal Services volunteer Trish Giltinan with adoptable dog Gracie. The Ballina-based charity has been forced to close their op shop store, but have moved the services online. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
ONLINE STORE: Pictured is Northern Rivers Animal Services volunteer Trish Giltinan with adoptable dog Gracie. The Ballina-based charity has been forced to close their op shop store, but have moved the services online. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Op-shoppers can still find a bargain online

Jackie Munro
27th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH many businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is often much harder for charities.

Ballina-based Northern Rivers Animal Services is no exception, with the charity struggling to find funds after the forced closure of its op shop.

A NRAS spokeswoman said the op shop is the local animal rescue group’s primary source of income creating a blow to their coffers.

She said with the physical retail space closed, the charity has launched a new online store.

The new website features photographs of products, with online payment options.

Items include your usual op shop inventory, including clothing for women, men, children and infants, as well as puzzles, games, books, jewellery, pet items, sports and recreation and multimedia such as music and DVDs.

She said content is being added to regularly with delivery and postage options available for a small fee.

The online service offers delivery of large items to areas including Byron, Lennox, Ballina, Woodburn and the Lismore area.

She said shoppers will not only be supporting Northern Rivers Animal Services, she said shoppers will also be “supporting local”.

Shoppers can visit the new online store at https://nras-online-opshop.weeblysite.com/.

ballina charity northern rivers animal services northern rivers community op shop
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care dilemma as families despair over no contact rule

        premium_icon Aged care dilemma as families despair over no contact rule

        Health Aged care providers want the government to endorse their right to impose total bans on visitors to protect “public health and resident safety."

        Do local politicians support Warriors coming to Lennox?

        premium_icon Do local politicians support Warriors coming to Lennox?

        News NRL bosses work to get players back on the field

        Plan for air-con at Lennox centre now on hold

        premium_icon Plan for air-con at Lennox centre now on hold

        News COUNCIL approved the delay of $3.5 million in projects to the 2020/21 financial...

        Parents reveal if they will send kids back to school

        premium_icon Parents reveal if they will send kids back to school

        News THE Premier and Minister for Education unveil the plan for students returning to...