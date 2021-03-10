Op shop expansion is a win-win for Lismore

OPSHOP EXPANSION: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space. L-R Manchester Manager Lyn Evans, Test and Tag Manager Ian Pearce, Captain Philip Sutcliffe and Store Manager Peter Parker are delighted with the updates. Photo: Alison Paterson

Using money raised through its popular opportunity shop, which attracts hundreds of customers a day, allows the Salvation Army to assist people struggling to survive on the Northern Rivers.

Salvation Army Captain Philip Sutcliffe said the alterations included an increase to the footprint of their Family Store at 18 Carrington Street, Lismore.

Captain Sutcliffe said not only had the renovation expanded its retail footprint into the former Maven property, it had brought the store into line with Occupational Health and Safety standards and included an all-access ramp and more space for bric-a-brac, books and homewares.

“All the money we raise through this store goes to help people who are really struggling to get by in our community,” he said.

“We help them with food, rent and utility bills and we could not do this without our 30 fantastic volunteers.”

Captain Sutcliffe said on “an average day, we serve around 200 people with an average spend of $30”.

“Clothing is a huge seller as are bric-a-brac and homewares, all the pretty stuff around the home,” he said.

“The support from the community with their quality donations is amazing.

“We get blown away about how the community is so generous to us.”

RETAIL UPGRADE: The Lismore Salvation Army Family Store has expanded its retail space and homewares and furniture are two of their best-selling categories and Captain Philip Sutcliffe said customers have responded very favourably. Photo: Alison Paterson

He said they were fortunate to have available several specialists in town who advised on a the value and provenance of items donated.

“Not only do we have long-term volunteers who can recognise something special, we also are fortunate to be able to call on local collectors who can help us identify and value items,” he said.

Captain Sutcliffe said the store’s success was very much a win-win for everyone as it was affordable, helped keep items from landfill, offered people an opportunity to recycle and raised money to assist those in need.