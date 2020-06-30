Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

Lexi Leslie and Ruby Tuesday at Bluesfest 2016. Photo by Luke Marsden.

EARLY bird tickets for Bluesfest 2021 are now on sale.

The discounted tickets will be on sale for a week.

Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers explained the state government will allow Bluesfest to host 7500 people seated.

“It is envisaged this figure will increase as restrictions are gradually lifted between now and next April,” the statement explained.

“Bluesfest has made it clear to its patrons that there is no risk in buying tickets as all money will be securely held in a locked account should the unlikely need to refund become a necessity.”

Festival director Peter Noble called music lovers to support live music via this event.

“What I can say is while we don’t know what the future holds for the greater music industry you can be assured we here at Bluesfest are fully committed to presenting an outstanding event in accordance with government regulations,” he said.

The first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on June 8.

For more details visit Bluesfest Byron Bay’s website.