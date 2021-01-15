Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four warrants have been issued for the arrest of Joshua Peter McIntosh, aged 51.
Four warrants have been issued for the arrest of Joshua Peter McIntosh, aged 51.
News

Online fraud: Warrants issued for multiple alleged offences

Javier Encalada
15th Jan 2021 7:21 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted for multiple alleged online fraud offences across the state.

Four warrants have been issued for the arrest of Joshua Peter McIntosh, aged 51.

Detectives from Richmond Police District have formed Strike Force Camburt to investigate the alleged offences and are conducting extensive inquiries to locate him.

McIntosh is described as being of caucasian appearance, approximately 182cm to 187cm tall, with a muscular build, and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent Sydney’s eastern suburbs; however, it’s believed he could also be in Newcastle, South Australia, Victoria or Queensland.

Anyone who sees McIntosh is urged not to approach him but to contact triple-0 immediately (000).

Strike force detectives are also appealing for anyone with information that may assist their investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers or Lismore detectives.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Other Stories:

< Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges >

<< 65 charges: Men to face court on fraud, property allegations >>

<<< Seedy history: Real reason why Alstonville needed cop shop >>>

More Stories

crimestoppers norther rivers crime news online fraud richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rare chance to buy village’s historic former church

        Premium Content Rare chance to buy village’s historic former church

        News The iconic Northern Rivers building is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years.

        Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Premium Content Lismore goes bottoms up over new clinic

        Council News New addition to the medical scene set to leave Lismore cleansed

        Circuit breaker: Council to trial one-way traffic option

        Premium Content Circuit breaker: Council to trial one-way traffic option

        Council News There are hopes the approach will “alleviate some of the traffic issues" on the...

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities