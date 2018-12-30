Menu
Login
News

One man dead, another rescued from river

Amber Gibson
by
30th Dec 2018 11:55 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a man's body was found in the Richmond River at Ballina last night.

Police and paramedics were tasked to Grant St, near the Ballina RSL Club, after reports of a possible drowning.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said crews were called at 10.50pm.

NSW Police Media said the man's body was found on the rocks at the river's edge about 11pm.

While details of the incident are not clear at this stage, it is believed two people fell off a rock wall and into the water.

A second person was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked but then called off before crews got airborne.

Police said the deceased man, who has not been formally identified, was in his 50s.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Initial inquiries suggest the man's death was not suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

ballina richmond police district richmond river westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners