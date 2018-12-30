One man dead, another rescued from river

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a man's body was found in the Richmond River at Ballina last night.

Police and paramedics were tasked to Grant St, near the Ballina RSL Club, after reports of a possible drowning.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said crews were called at 10.50pm.

NSW Police Media said the man's body was found on the rocks at the river's edge about 11pm.

While details of the incident are not clear at this stage, it is believed two people fell off a rock wall and into the water.

A second person was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked but then called off before crews got airborne.

Police said the deceased man, who has not been formally identified, was in his 50s.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Initial inquiries suggest the man's death was not suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.