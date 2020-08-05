Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One man has been killed and two others have been arrested after a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.
One man has been killed and two others have been arrested after a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.
News

One man killed, two arrested after Pacific Highway crash

Rebecca Lollback
by
5th Aug 2020 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS are under way following a fatal crash on the North Coast overnight.

About 11.30pm on Tuesday, a Kia hatchback and a Mazda 3, both travelling south on the Pacific Highway, near Kennedy Drive at Tweed Heads, collided.

The male driver of the Kia died at the scene.

The two male occupants of the Mazda 3 left the crash site prior to the arrival of emergency services.

They were located near the crash site by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

They were placed under arrest before being taken to Tweed Heads and Gold Coast Hospitals for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Northern Region Crash Investigation Unit were called and have now commenced investigations.

Live Traffic NSW reports the motorway is still closed in a southbound direction this morning.

Diversions are in place via Cordyline Drive to Kennedy Drive, then drivers can rejoin the Pacific Motorway.

fatal crash nsw pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        premium_icon $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        News A NEW pilot program aims to support organisations that create “regenerative and resilient” communities.

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        News THE 13-year-old was last seen in Tweed Heads.

        Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        premium_icon Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        News FLIGHTS have reduced dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, but crews are...

        Imagine having this spectacular waterfall at your doorstep

        premium_icon Imagine having this spectacular waterfall at your doorstep

        News THIS architecturally designed home was built to capture the “energy” of the nearby...