Menu
Login
Ambulance crews transported one person to hospital.
Ambulance crews transported one person to hospital. Contributed
News

One injured in fiery Hay Point Rd crash

Melanie Plane
by
11th Sep 2018 7:41 AM

ONE person is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after a fiery crash at Alligator Creek last night.

About 10.15pm, emergency services were called to Hay Point Road where a car had rolled and burst into flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when fire crews arrived, the vehicle was upside down in a ditch and was engulfed in flames.

"Crews contained the fire pretty quickly, it took about six minutes," the spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance crews treated a male person suffering leg injuries at the scene before transporting him to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police about 11.30pm.

alligator creek hay point road mackay crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners