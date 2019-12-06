Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
News

One dead in house fire

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Dec 2019 8:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a house fire in Brisbane's east this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an adult was found dead inside the house following the blaze.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated in the fire on Sankey St, Carina, at 4.10pm.

Eight crews attended the blaze.

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the highset house was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

Police evacuated a neighbouring unit.

Energex were called to the scene due to multiple powerlines being brought down.

The fire was reported under control by firefighters at 5.10pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News
Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News

 

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
fatality fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pharma company's plans for $2m facility in Ballina Shire

        premium_icon Pharma company's plans for $2m facility in Ballina Shire

        News They’ve proposed a new greenhouse, processing facility and 3m high security fence for the property.

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools...

        Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        News One superlot is earmarked to be transformed into a medium-density housing hub.

        Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        premium_icon Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        News A BALLINA man allegedly stole the vehicle while a 12-month-old child was asleep in...