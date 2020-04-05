Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: One dead in fatal light aircraft crash

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UPDATE: The 64-year-old pilot of a light aircraft has died in a crash at Jacobs Well this morning.

The plane lost power and clipped an overhead cable before crashing into trees and catching fire, say investigators.

The pilot was from Helensvale and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were able to rescue a 60-year-old man who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with significant burns in a serious condition.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing with assistance from Recreational Aviation Australia.

12:02PM: A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.

Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as One feared dead in plane crash on Gold Coast

More Stories

airstrip editors picks fatality heckfield airstrip plane crash possible fatal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        premium_icon Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        News THE man had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

        How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        premium_icon How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        News Byron-based band are back after a three-year music-making hiatus.

        Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        premium_icon Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        News WITH many backpackers here jobless and at a loose end, the message is to fly home...

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...