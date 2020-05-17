Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website
From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

Originally published as One dead as plane crashes in backyard

More Stories

light plane plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why we should relax restrictions for regions in NSW

        premium_icon Why we should relax restrictions for regions in NSW

        Opinion LET’S start with council areas that have zero active cases - on a condition of being brought back to the status quo as soon as a new case is confirmed.

        Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        premium_icon Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        News BUT residents have been asked by the NSW Government to follow some restrictions...

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.

        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.