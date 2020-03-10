Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        premium_icon Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        News THE workshops will be held in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

        300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        premium_icon 300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        Crime He is facing a host of serious cocaine supply allegations.

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        News FORMER Lismore man denies charges he indecently assaulted boys

        Students take the limelight for HSC drama showcase

        premium_icon Students take the limelight for HSC drama showcase

        Education A STRONG bond and shared love of drama helped to cement a stellar on-stage...