Person dies after being pinned under tractor
UPDATE 10.20am: EMERGENCY services received a call at about 4pm yesterday to a property on Pimlico Road, Pimlico, near Ballina, following reports a man had been found injured.
The man had reportedly been working on a tractor in a shed on the property when he was injured.
Officers from Richmond Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the 52-year-old man was declared deceased.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined.
The man's death has been deemed not suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
