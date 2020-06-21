Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina community venues set to reopen

        premium_icon Ballina community venues set to reopen

        News BALLINA Shire Council has announced the long-awaited reopening of many popular sporting and leisure spaces.

        Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        premium_icon Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        News THE ABC revealed this week the Catholic Church in NSW asked some priests receiving...

        Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        premium_icon Demand to buy homes ‘extremely high’ in Lismore area

        News THERE’S been a surprising amounting of demand for local properties but the market...

        Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        premium_icon Ballina MP ‘last to know’ about shark protection measures

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith claims the Department of Primary Industries has left her...