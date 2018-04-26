46-year career comes to an end for much-loved librarian

ALSTONVILLE'S Lyn Hammond is set to start a new chapter in her life as she closes the book on a library career that spans 46 years.

It's the volumes of people she has met that Lyn said she would miss when she retires from her job at Alstonville library on May 4.

"I've loved it," she said, as she leafed through the memories of her career.

"I love the interaction with the people and I've made lots of friends over the years."

The biggest change she said she had seen in libraries was the use of technology, not just for the patrons, but also for the staff - she remembers replacing library cards in the wooden files.

Now libraries are more than books. There are all sorts of activities for children, and CDs, DVDs and e-books available to borrow.

And forget the really old days of being extremely quiet - Lyn doesn't remember telling anyone to "shush" in a library, unlike the libraries of her youth.

She began her career at Lismore library in 1972 more by accident after she finished her Higher School Certificate.

She said she did enjoy reading, but didn't describe herself as an avid reader.

"I never thought about working in the library," she said.

"A friend told me there was a job going at Lismore library, and I applied and was interviewed and I got the job."

She worked in the library when the 1974 flood swept through Lismore, and was transferred to Ballina library later that year.

Back then, the Ballina library was located in the Cherry St building which is now home to Paradise FM.

Lyn spent about four years in Ballina before moving to the Alstonville library in 1982, which had been located in a building on Bugden Ave.

She is now an institution at the library.

Lyn is looking forward to her retirement, which will offer her the time to read.

A farewell for Lyn Hammond is being held at the Alstonville library on May 3, from 10.30am.