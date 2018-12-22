One big problem with new Netflix movie

NETFLIX'S new horror movie Bird Box is currently streaming, and it's well worth a watch.

But in many ways, it's a dynamite Sandra Bullock performance in service of a movie that only sometimes deserves her. She plays a hardened, self-sufficient woman who becomes even more hardened (and more self-sufficient, frankly) after she survives the initial outbreak of a mysterious and deadly outbreak of mass suicides. Her character, Malorie, must ultimately traverse a dangerous river, blindfolded, with two young children in tow, in order to make it to sanctuary.

The part of that description that deals with the river run is indeed something to behold. Director Susanne Bier and her incredibly game leading lady team up for some of the most tense and ultimately thrilling scenes of the year. It's the rest of the movie than can feel flabby, predictable, and a bit disappointing.

Sandra Bullock stars as a mother getting her children to safety from an apocalyptic monster. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

And then there's the matter of the central premise of the movie, and the monster (or monsters) at its centre. After the gathered survivors pool together their information, it's surmised that whatever is happening is chemical or biological, and that the impact is swift. The victims see … something. And it manifests as their worst fear. And then they up and kill themselves ASAP.

As the movie goes on, we pick up a few more details. When somebody sees the … whatever it is, their eyeballs get all speckled with dark spots. When the monster (?) is close by, the wind seems to blow, and there are highly personalised whispers. In a big development halfway through the movie, it's discovered that people with pre-existing mental problems can see the monsters without then killing themselves. Instead, they become kind of evangelists for the monster(s), trying to trick or force the other survivors to take off their blindfolds and look, almost as if it's a religious experience.

For the characters in Bird Box, sight is the most dangerous sense. Picture: Supplied/Netflix

SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bird Box never reveals the monsters that are causing these suicides. When Malorie and the two kids are approaching the sanctuary they seek, they're besieged on all sides by invisible whispers telling them to take off their blindfolds. Whispers that sound like each other but are not. It's incredibly, intensely psychological. And then ultimately … they're gone. Malorie and the kids just outrun them.

Compare this to the movie that Bird Box is already being heavily compared to: A Quiet Place, which worked a similar vibe of bunkering down after a post-apocalyptic disaster. But while John Krasinski's character keeps the monsters as swiftly-moving and not easily viewable, by the end of the movie, the audience gets to see them, and more importantly, the characters get to figure out a way to beat them.

The horror genre has long had a push-and-pull argument with itself over how much of the monsters to show. The genre raised itself on upfront ghouls like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Mummy. But Steven Spielberg's Jaws changed the game in some many ways; one of them was that the shark was kept off-screen for the first half of the film. The early shark attacks are no less terrifying for not being able to see that animatronic shark, and it makes the monster far more terrifying once you see it. And for decades later, movies that were more judicious with their monsters were praised for being Jaws-like.

John Malkovich also stars.

These days, playing peekaboo with your movie's monster is incredibly common. And it can work wonders! Fantastic horror movies like The Descent and The Babadook keep their monsters hidden until they're absolutely necessary. A movie like It Follows can thrive with a monster that isn't much more than a concept and can take nearly any form. Hereditary's villain takes the form of a clucking sound for about 80% of the movie.

Eventually, though, the breeze needs to stop merely rustling leaves and the movie should show the audience something. Or else you're just The Happening, where the wind IS your villain, and the audience starts laughing at you. Nobody wants that. Bird Box is better than that. Unfortunately, on a pure movie-monster level, it's just as unsatisfying.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.