Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 12:58 PM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

