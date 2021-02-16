Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Crime

Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

by Mark Morri
16th Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Olympic medallist Scott Miller has been arrested on drug charges after a series of raids across Sydney this morning.

Miller, 46, was arrested by drug squad detectives at his Rozelle home early today.

"A police operation is currently underway in Sydney's inner west,'' a police spokesman said.

Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"The activity relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad, into the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW,'' he said.

In 1996 Miller won a bronze and silver medal for swimming at the Atlanta Olympic Games before his life fell apart, falling into drug use.

In a TV interview in 2014 he admitted he was battling drug addiction.

He was married to television personality Charlotte Dawson in 1999 but the pair split up after a short time. Dawson suicided in 2014.

Originally published as Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.

More Stories

crime drug raids editors picks olympics scott miller swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        Premium Content Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        News “We should have the biggest prawn nursery in NSW,” an aquatic vet has said.

        Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        Premium Content Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        News The Love Lennox Festival has been postponed for another year due to COVID-19.

        $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year

        Premium Content $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year

        News Rous County Council has details its main weed eradication programs for the 2020/21...

        Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        Premium Content Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        News He disappeared two years ago while swimming at a Ballina beach