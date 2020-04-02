Menu
Future Olympic gymnast Georgia Godwin at an empty Delta Gymnastic training base.
Gymnastics

Olympian-in-waiting trains with Border Collies

by Andrew Dawson
2nd Apr 2020 9:20 AM
Take a good look at this photo of Delta Gymnastic Academy's Olympian-in-waiting Georgia Godwin.

Her training base at Kedron's Delta is normally heaving with fellow gymnastics, but is now eerily empty after shutdowns caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Instead of state-of-the-art training facilities, Godwin now trains at a makeshift home gym and in a local park under the direction of her coaches of 13 years, Sasha and Olga Belooussov.

When she is at home, her two Border Collie dogs are her training partners, giving much joy to Godwin while at the same time interrupting some of her training.

 

Future Olympic gymnast Georgia Godwin in front of the Delta Gymnastic’s bus.
"I have set it up in the patio area (of her home),'' she Manly resident said.

"The dogs get involved. I am trying to do push ups and they are trying to play ball,'' she laughed.

It is a nice release to the emotional rollercoaster ride Godwin has ridden in the last fortnight.

At one stage the Tokyo Olympic Games were on but the Australian Olympic Committee was not sending a team, then they were postponed and then came good news her qualification for the Olympics would stand for 2021.

 

Delta Gymnastic’s Georgia Godwin competing at the 2019 world championship final.
"That was another bit of pressure released off my shoulders,'' the Moreton Bay College alumni said.

"It was a difficult time in my head because I thought at the time I had done all the hard work and sacrificed a lot for the AOC not to send a team,'' said triple medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"There were a lot of emotions going on. The postponement was the best case scenario for athletes around the world.''

Godwin said while the gym was closed, she would be the face of an online fitness video sent to all club members.

"It is so the younger girls at home can do a bit of active workouts in their own backyard.

"They don't need much equipment. It is just something to get them moving.

"It (the gym) is quiet and a little bit sad, but it is good knowing everyone is at home staying safe. We just need to get through this and it will all go back to normal.''

