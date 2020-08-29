Older Hemsworth brother leads film shoot on Northern Rivers

Actor Luke Hemsworth, picture while promoting the new season of HBO series Westworld. Picture: Richard Dobson

A FILM project is currently being shot on the Northern Rivers with Luke Hemsworth in the lead role.

Bosch and Rockit is the name of the film, which tells the story of a father and son on the run from crooks and police.

Hemsworth plays the lead, with young actor Rasmus King as his son, and it's based on a true story.

The film follows Bosch and Rockit on a summer trip of the NSW coast.

Rockit thinks he is on a magical holiday with his dad, until he realises the police are following them.

Other members of the cast are Michael Sheasby and Martin Sacks, Leeanna Walsman, Isabel Lucas, and Savannah La Rain.

The film, currently shooting in the Byron Shire, was written and is directed by Tyler Atkins.

Co-producer John Schwarz, from Deeper Water Pictures, told IF magazine the project appealed to him because it was very different to his last two projects: Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan and the ABC's Les Norton.

"There is a sweetness and innocence to the film, which is about families," he said.

Mind Blowing Films will distribute the movie in Australia.

Filming is expected to take six weeks, ending on the fourth week of September.

Luke Hemsworth is known for his work on Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Westworld (2016, as security officer Ashley Stubbs) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

He also played two characters in TV series Neighbours: Nathan Tyson in 2001 and John Carter in 2008.

He has been married to Samantha Hemsworth since December 2007.