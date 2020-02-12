Old house by the sea sells for $1.5 million

ONE of Lennox Head’s most sought after properties sold for $1.51 million on Saturday.

There were six bidders vying for the Stewart Street property situated one block from Seven Mile Beach.

5 Stewart Street, Lennox Head

In the end a local couple won out.

The auction took place at the community centre, which was packed with people despite heavy rainfall.

Full blocks of land in downtown Lennox are hard to come by according to real estate agent Peter Carmont, with just two of these properties sold in the past two years.

5 Stewart Street, Lennox Head

The land is zoned medium density, giving the buyers scope to build units if they wish.

They plan to develop the 728sq m block.

The downtown property recently hit the market for the first time since 1922.

The house hasn’t changed much since it was built around 1938, recognisable as one of the town’s original homes.

The median house price in Lennox Head has risen from $622,500 in 2013 to $1 million in 2020.