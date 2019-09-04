Old Bastards hit the books in Ballina

LITERACY DAY: The local chapter of the Australasian Order of Old Bastards is celebrating Sunday's World Literacy Day with the inaugural Bookfest, with book readings in the Richmond Room in Ballina and the Bards at the Bar event at the Slipway Hotel. Pictured is organiser Henri Rennie.

THE Northern Rivers branch of the Australasian Order of Old Bastards will be marking World Literacy Day in Ballina on Sunday, September 8, with two novel events.

The charitable organisation will hold a Story Day at the Richmond Room, behind Ballina library, from 10am to 4pm, and then head down to the nearby Slipway Hotel for an evening of poetry and story-telling with Bards in the Bar from 5pm.

Old Bastard and author Henri Rennie came up with the two events, which will also raise money for the Northern Rivers-based charity, Story Dogs working to make reading fun for children to help them become life-long, confident readers.

Story Day will feature several exciting activities and visitors.

A number of the children's stories are award-winners, such as Wendy Lawrence, whose Boo and the Big Storm won the Whitley Award in 2013.

Story Dogs will be bringing their canine cuties to be part of the festivities, and Dawn McIntyre will be there with her lovable Oodles, reading from her books Oodles of Fun and Oodles at the Beach.

The last component will highlight excerpts from Lismore Theatre Company's forthcoming production of Terry Pratchett's Witches Abroad, a book written for those who remember traditional fairy stories, but gives those tales a thoughtful, witty twist.

As well as stories and poetry, Bards in the Bar will also see the launch of The Rivers Run Deep, an anthology of local writing, with all profits of this book going to Story Dogs in perpetuity.

Entry to both events is by donation.

Contact Henri Rennie on 0419 840406 or email aoob.nr@gmail.com for more information about the events.