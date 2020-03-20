‘Oh rubbish’: Woman accused of murder refutes kill claims

She insisted her lover died from asbestosis. Told by police that he had been poisoned – and that she was the only suspect – she had just one thing to say.

An alleged murderer told police there was "no way" she had poisoned her lover, tearfully calling their accusations "rubbish" and "way off-base", a court has heard.

On Friday, a Supreme Court jury watched videotape of Wendie-Sue Dent being interviewed, by SA Police, over the death of David Lawrence.

Told that medical evidence had confirmed Mr Lawrence died from a lethal dose of prescription medication, not asbestosis as she had claimed, and that she is a suspect, Dent reacts with tears.

"Murder? Why would I murder the best thing that's ever happened to me?" she tells Major Crime detectives.

"Oh rubbish … I loved David, why would I do that? He treated me like a queen … you're wrong, you're so off-base.

"I don't know what's happened, but I didn't give him any tablets - especially morphine, no way … this is crazy … I just don't understand it."

Dent, 61, of Dapto in NSW, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Lawrence in his Morphett Vale home on or about December 2, 2015.

David Lawrence died in December 2015. Source: SA Police.

Prosecutors allege she poisoned him with medication - including 20, 100mg tablets of morphine - and falsified documents to make herself his sole beneficiary.

They have further alleged she offered his prized possessions to neighbours and friends in exchange for their support in claiming his estate.

In the video, recorded in Dapto in February 2017, Dent insists Mr Lawrence died from a "tumour in his diverticulum".

"I didn't give David anything at all, I didn't give him a thing," she said.

"He asked for some (of my pills) and I said 'you can't take someone else's tablets … I couldn't force stuff down him."

She says they had been engaged, with a wedding planned, before his death.

"After 27 years, I had finally found a wonderful guy and he just gets ripped out from under me," she says.

"If I could have jumped up and reached the sun for him, I would have."

She says Mr Lawrence told her that he had a terminal condition, but did not give details.

"He kept on about death, kept going on about death, as if he had a morbid fascination with death, and I didn't know why," she says.

"He had asbestosis bad, really bad … he said 'I'm not for resuscitation, don't ever take me to hospital, I don't want to die in a hospital, you have to promise me that'.

"As it was, it was taken out of my hands."

The trial continues.

Originally published as 'Oh rubbish': Alleged killer refutes murder charge