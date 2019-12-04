Fundraiser launched for 'murder' victim’s family

Two friends of Reid Ludwig have set up an official fundraising page to support his two children as they “face a life without their beloved father”.

Two friends of Reid Ludwig have set up an official fundraising page to support his two children as they “face a life without their beloved father”.

An official fundraising page has been set up by two friends following the tragic death of Reid Ludwig to support the Taroona man's two children as they "face a life without their beloved father".

Drummond Williamson and Leigh McGrath "with shattered hearts" today launched a GoFundMe page with the blessing of Mr Ludwig's family as a way for the community to rally behind them.

In a statement, the pair said any money raised would be put into a Ludwig family trust fund to help Mr Ludwig's two children.

"Reid's death has shocked not just those close to him, but also the wider community," the statement read.

"The Ludwig family has been overwhelmed with offers of support, which they are extremely grateful for."

A high school student has been charged with attacking Mr Ludwig with a knife on 2.50pm on November 24.

Mr Ludwig was returning a trailer to the Coles Express petrol station in Blackmans Bay when he was allegedly stabbed during a minor altercation.

The father-of-two later died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

"Reid Ludwig was a loving dad, partner, son, brother and friend, whose life has been tragically cut short by a cowardly act of violence," the page reads.

On Sunday, exactly one week after Mr Ludwig died, a statement provided by Tasmania Police from the Ludwig family and Reid's partner Mel said they were dealing with the"profound sadness".

"Reid will be hugely missed and we will have more to say as circumstances permit," the statement read.

"We are unable to say anything further in relation to the circumstances of his death until the police have completed their investigations.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who assisted during this tragedy."

The family are preparing for a private funeral on Saturday.

A 16-year-old, of Blackmans Bay, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The teen cannot be identified under Tasmanian law.

He was remanded in custody and his case was committed to the Supreme Court for trial.

He is scheduled to appear next at 2.15pm on February 3.

To find the GoFundMe page, search on their site for "Reid Ludwig Family Trust".