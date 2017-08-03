22°
News

Ocean pool's closer to become a reality

JASMINE BURKE
| 3rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Ocean Pool Committee chairman John Wise and SCU Marine Biologist Professor Peter Harrison.
Ocean Pool Committee chairman John Wise and SCU Marine Biologist Professor Peter Harrison. Jasmine Burke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE reality of Ballina's ocean pool gained speed yesterday with the proposed site mapped out by Southern Cross University using drone technology.

Hundreds of digital images will be overlaid to give a complete picture of the area for marine biologists to assess the marine biology within the area, as part of an environmental impact study of the site.

The proposed pool is to be 50m long by 20m wide on the existing rock shelf at Shelly Beach.

Ballina Ocean Pool Committee Chairman, John Wise said the objective is to design a natural tidal rock pool which requires minimal maintenance.

"The purpose is to provide a natural ocean pool located in a beautiful coastal environment allowing additional recreational opportunities on the beach for local families and tourists," Mr Wise said.

Director of the SCU Ideas Research Institute and Marine Ecology Research Centre, Professor Peter Harrison said they are trying to make a leap in advance from existing ocean pools and if they get it right, it may "form a model for potential other pools".

"We want to understand what's here now in terms of the organisms so we can ensure a pool would be built to support both people's enjoyment and also the way in which it sits in the sea scape," Prof Harrison said.

"At the moment we are examining with surveys to look for all the types of present species on the rocks and at the moment there are very few because the area is highly impacted by sand...the area is really dynamic."

He said the pool design - "self-cleaning and self-flushing" - will hopefully form a natural habitat for snails to naturally clean the algae.

Mr Wise said the next step was to employ specialists to fulfil obligations in preparation of the development application, which he hopes will be put in by the end of the year.

He said for the approval process to progress they are seeking funding from The Ballina Shire Council.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina ocean pool ballina shire council northern rivers community northern rivers environment

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SNEAK PEEK: Ballina pool on track to be ready by summer

SNEAK PEEK: Ballina pool on track to be ready by summer

BALLINA Shire Council is confident the memorial pool and waterslides will reopen by summer with construction worker feverishly working to have the site ready.

Influx of specialists hope to save patients time

About six specialists have moved into new consulting rooms in Ballina.

New consulting rooms aims to save patients time

OPINION: Trying to get through Sydney airport

Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend.

Vibe of Sydney's domestic terminal was not like I have seen before

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Local Partners

What increased airport security means for locals

TRAVELLERS are urged to give themselves ample time before their flights as increased security creates delays through bag checks and screenings.

Buying local key to preventing prawn virus spread

Fishers are urged not to use import green or cooked prawns for bait due to its high risk of spreading White Spot virus.

"Aside from the legality, we should be taking about the quality"

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Kings of Vegas to reign in Ballina

KINGS OF VEGAS: Harrison Craig is bringing his Kings of Vegas show to the Ballina RSL Club in September. Tickets are on sale now.

Harrison Craig brings his latest show

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!